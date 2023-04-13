Tanzania: Over 21,000 New Jobs Up for Grabs

Dodoma — THE government has announced 21,200 new employment opportunities in both education and health sectors, thanks to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's decision to issue an employment permit.

The new jobs were announced on Wednesday by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Angellah Kairuki.

According to the minister, out of the announced new employment opportunities, 13,130 have been allocated for teachers, while the remaining 8,070 will be up for grabs by health workers.

At a media briefing which was also attended by top officials from the ministry, Ms Kairuki said that applications from qualified Tanzanians were open beginning yesterday, adding that the deadline will be on April 25, 2023.

The new opportunities according to her were open for Tanzanians holding certificate, diploma and degree education levels.

Those aspiring to be teachers, she added should have graduated between 2015 and 2022 and not aged more than 45 years. In the health sector however, the minister said that applicants should also not be above 45 years.

"All applications should be sent online via www.ajira.tamisemi.go.tz and I want to be specific that applications that will be sent via portal address or brought physically will not be accepted," she noted.

However, Ms Kairuki warned applicants to be ware of conmen and women who have always been luring them to part with money so that they can be assisted in securing jobs.

According to her, those who had already applied in the previously announced jobs also have an option to harmonise their information in the provided website or apply afresh.

The qualifications for those seeking to grab the new jobs are-one must a Tanzanian aged not more than 45 years, must have reached Form Four/Six and has a certificate from a college/ higher learning institution recognised by the government or with valid practicing licence and should not be found in any government payroll, among others.

Those who studied outside the country according to the minister at the lowest education levels should seek for equivalent numbers beginning with EQ from the National Executive Council of Tanzania (NECTA) while those who studied at universities outside the country should seek for accreditation from the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU).

In January last year President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced that the government will recruit 7000 new teachers, who were recruited.

President Samia said that after the construction of education infrastructure, the provision of teaching materials, the creation of a learning environment, the construction of classrooms and furniture, the next step is to increase the number of teachers.

President Samia made the statement, while speaking over the phone with students of Benjamin Mkapa Secondary School in Dar es Salaam. The students and the school administration organised a celebration for President Samia's birthday.

'We will add and distribute them to match the class building and the level of high school students," she said.