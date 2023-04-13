Kenya: Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja to Initiate Out of Court Settlement in Sh14bn Tax Evasion Case

Nairobi — Keroche Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Tabitha Karanja has been charged afresh in a Sh14 billion tax evasion case after the prosecution amended the charge sheet.

She however pleaded not guilty and has now been given 45 days to initiate the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process failure to which the matter will proceed to full trial.

Through her lawyer, the court was told that she would like to have the matter settled out of court.

"The defence says that they want to have the matter settled the matter out of court. Today in court, a representative from KRA says no such requests has been made to the commissioner," Magistrate Esther Kimilu stated.

"It is evident that defence was not ready. I give them 45 days to initiate the ADR process failure to which no further delay or adjournment will.be granted .Court has always been ready," she directed.