Kenyan Lawmaker Linet Chepkorir Didn't Say Kenyan Government Will Print More Money to Pay Civil Servants and Settle Debts

13 April 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

IN SHORT: Many Kenyans are having to count their shillings and cents and civil servants are facing salary delays. But Bomet county women rep Linet Toto didn't suggest the government's answer to this was to "print more money" - the quote has been made up.

A graphic circulating on Facebook in April 2023 attributes a controversial quote to Bomet county woman representative Linet Chepkorir, who is widely known as Linet Toto.

According to the graphic, Chepkorir said that the Kenyan government will print money to control the current financial crisis.

"Kenya Kwanza government will print more money next week to pay public servants and pay loans, and this will lower cost of living," the quote reads.

The graphic features the logo of Citizen Digital, a popular news website owned by the Royal Media Services media company.

The Kenya Kwanza government refers to Kenyan president William Ruto's administration.

Kenya Kwanza, an alliance of political parties set up ahead of the August 2022 elections and led by Ruto, beat the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, headed by Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, to form the government.

The Chepkorir quote appeared as the salaries of Kenyan civil servants had been delayed for the month of March 2023, with some government workers threatening to go on strike. Kenyans were also grappling with the high cost of living.

Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has blamed the previous government for accumulating huge debts, saying Ruto's government had prioritised repaying them, in turn leading to the salary delays.

The graphic has been posted here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

The quote has exposed the lawmaker to ridicule online, but did she make this statement? We checked.

Graphic fake, quote made up

Citizen Digital graphics are usually posted on the Citizen TV Kenya verified Facebook page and Twitter account. This graphic can't be found on either social media account.

We also looked for the quote on the lawmaker's Facebook page and found it stamped "fake" and captioned "Kindly ignore".

The quote is made up and the graphic is fake.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.