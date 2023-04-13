Mauritius: Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo Launches Sensory Garden for Visually Impaired Children

press release

A sensory garden aiming to promote real outdoor experiences for visually impaired children and increase their overall development, was launched, today, at the Loïs Lagesse Trust Fund (LLTF) in Beau-Bassin. The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, was present at the launch event. The project is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Phoenix.

The Chairman of the LLTF, Mr B. Dookun, and the President of the Rotary Club of Phoenix, Mr Kurt Jowree, were also in attendance.

In her address, Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo underlined that Government is putting in a lot of efforts to improve the quality of lives of children with disabilities. The aim, she said, is to promote an inclusive society that caters to all groups of persons and children.

She spoke of the need to bring a balance between economic development and social development. "Government helps in policy and decision making but we need the collaboration of each and every one especially that of Non-Governmental Organisations, the private sector, social workers and the civil society to promote more inclusiveness", stated the Minister.

The Minister furthermore dwelt on the measures taken for the welfare of children with disabilities namely, an increase in the monthly Basic Invalidity Pension; introduction of Disability Allowance; extension of monthly Basic Invalidity Pension to children aged less than 15 years with a handicap of 60%, amongst others.

Speaking about the benefits of the sensory garden, she pointed out that it will help to increase the level of interaction that children have with the outdoor environment and will encourage them to use the sense of touch, sound and smell to have firsthand experiences.

On this note, she expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Phoenix and all stakeholders who contributed to make the sensory garden project a reality for children with visual impairment.