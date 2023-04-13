Angola and Brazil Exchange Experience in Health

Luanda — A multidisciplinary team from Angola's Ministry of Health has been working since Monday in Brasilia, with officials of the Brazilian Health Ministry to get in touch with the South American country's policy on Comprehensive Care for People with Sickle Cell Disease.

According to a press release from the Embassy of Angola in Brazil, the visitor will attend a course on Newborn Screening, Construction of the Communication Plan in Newborn Screening, Sickle Cell Disease and Voluntary Blood Donation, as well as exchanges of experiences and project execution schedules.

The Angolan delegation, which is headed by the director-general of the Paediatric Hematology Institute Victória do Espírito Santo, is composed of specialists from the Angolan Ministry of Health, the National Blood Institute, as well as the Paediatric Hematology Institute Victória do Espírito Santo, who are linked to the Project for Implementation and Management of Measures for the Comprehensive Treatment of People with Sickle Cell Disease and with the same objective mentioned above, will also visit the Brazilian cities of Belo-Horizonte and Salvador da Bahia.

The visit is scheduled to end on the 19th of the current month and so far it is considered to be of great technical value.