Tunisia: Giz Launches Call for Applications for Support Programme to Promote AI Use

12 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Tunisia launched a call for applications for a support programme to promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for economic growth.

The eight-month AI RISE PROGRAMME is geared towards startups and small and medium-sized AI enterprises, GIZ said. It will help connect AI startups and SMEs with public and private sector enterprises in a bid to co-create AI solutions meeting the challenges they face.

The programme is supported by the Special Initiative "'Decent Work for a Just Transition" (Invest for Jobs) commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ Tunisia through its digital transformation programme.

AI RISE PROGRAMME will help build up abilities though modules designed to provide knowledge and skills needed for the development of solutions and products.

It covers market research, the go-to-market and internationalisation strategy, artificial intelligence and , cybersecurity, intellectual property and data protection.

The programme also provides for business matching with public and private sector collaborators to co-create solutions. Technical assistance will be made available throughout the co-creation phase, in addition to individual coahing sessions.

