Morocco to Participate in Arab Beach Soccer Championship in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh — Morocco will take part in the 4th edition of the Arab Beach Soccer Championship, scheduled for early next summer in Saudi Arabia, announced the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA).

This championship is part of the UAFA competitions for the 2023 season. It will be held in Jeddah from 11 to 20 May at King Abdullah Sports City.

In addition to Morocco, the Arab Beach Soccer Championship brings together Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Palestine, Mauritania, Sudan, Libya and Comoros.