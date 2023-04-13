Morocco: Tiflet Child Rape Case - Human Rights Activists Call for Reviewing Sentences Against Rapists

Rabat — The sentences pronounced in first instance against the three men charged in the case of rape of a minor of 11 years in Tiflet have aroused a wave of indignation and anger.

The two rapists were sentenced to two years in prison with six months suspended, while the third received two years in prison.

Slamming a verdict considered lax, women's and children's rights activists called for a hardening of the judgments pronounced in this kind of cases to protect children from violence in all its forms, particularly that of a sexual nature, in particular through the revision of legislative texts in accordance with the international conventions ratified on the subject.

Moroccan criminal law punishes rapists with a sentence ranging from 5 to 10 years, but if the victim's age is less than 15 years, the sentence is 10 to 20 years.

The signatories of the petition "Stop crimes against women and children", whose number exceeds 10,000, demand the reopening of the trial, which will be judged on appeal on Thursday, and the review of the sentences pronounced against the three rapists.

Several civil and human rights activists also call for no laxity and no reduction in sentences for such crimes, which are considered a gross violation of human, children's and women's rights, and are punished by the Penal Code, as stipulated in articles (286-488).

The Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar, had said that her department is closely monitoring the case of the "Tiflet girl" victim of rape, in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office, which has appealed the judgment of the first instance, stressing that Morocco has a "strong judicial system" that inspires full confidence.

A commission composed of two social workers and a psychologist was dispatched by the Ministry, in coordination with the National Mutual Aid, to inquire about the situation of the girl and her family, Hayar had added.