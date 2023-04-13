Tunisia: MPs Urge New Laws to Get Tunisia Out of Crisis

Tunis/Tunisia — Members of Parliament at a plenary on Wednesday stressed the need to speed up the adoption of the parliament's rules of procedure and to focus on issuing much needed laws to get the country out of the difficult situation and meet the people's expectations.

The MPs also raised issues related to national sovereignty, non-interference in the country's internal affairs, the criminalisation of normalisation and the establishment of international relations based on mutual respect.

They reiterated their call for the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) to have clear positions that condemn any interference in the country's internal affairs and to enact a law criminalising normalisation with the Zionist entity.

They insisted on breaking with "the practices of previous parliaments," saying the Parliament should focus on national issues, including holding accountable all those who plot against the security of the state, combatting corruption and establishing a new Republic.

"It is imperative that the new parliament does everything possible to restore the confidence of Tunisians in the legislative institution," they said, calling for the swift installation of the Constitutional Court and regional councils.

The country needs bold initiatives to solve economic and social problems, especially with regard to the environment, infrastructure, local development projects, price rises, poverty and marginalisation, the MPs stressed.