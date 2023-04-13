Tunisia: MPs Urge New Laws to Get Tunisia Out of Crisis

12 April 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Members of Parliament at a plenary on Wednesday stressed the need to speed up the adoption of the parliament's rules of procedure and to focus on issuing much needed laws to get the country out of the difficult situation and meet the people's expectations.

The MPs also raised issues related to national sovereignty, non-interference in the country's internal affairs, the criminalisation of normalisation and the establishment of international relations based on mutual respect.

They reiterated their call for the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) to have clear positions that condemn any interference in the country's internal affairs and to enact a law criminalising normalisation with the Zionist entity.

They insisted on breaking with "the practices of previous parliaments," saying the Parliament should focus on national issues, including holding accountable all those who plot against the security of the state, combatting corruption and establishing a new Republic.

"It is imperative that the new parliament does everything possible to restore the confidence of Tunisians in the legislative institution," they said, calling for the swift installation of the Constitutional Court and regional councils.

The country needs bold initiatives to solve economic and social problems, especially with regard to the environment, infrastructure, local development projects, price rises, poverty and marginalisation, the MPs stressed.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.