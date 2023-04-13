South Africa: KZN to Embark On Anti-Crime Campaign

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government will embark on a community mobilisation campaign against crime.

This follows a spate of violent crimes, including gruesome incidents of multiple murders and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The Provincial Executive Council announced that anti-crime fighting operations will be intensified, as announced by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in the State of the Province Address.

This includes the use of resources prioritised within the provincial government's budget to ramp up the offensive against crime.

"The approach will start in crime hotspots and will involve crime-fighting structures and community mobilisation against crime as a first pillar to reverse the crime trend in the province and thwart the network operations of criminals," the Council said.

The Council also noted government's concern at the brazenness of criminals who are terrorising communities in Mariannhill, Umbumbulu, uMkhanyakude and many other areas.

The provincial government, led by the Premier will on 16 April 2023, host a Crime-Fighting Imbizo at KwaNdengezi Sport Field to outline short, medium and long-term interventions to improve safety in the area, and also promote and improve relations between police and the community at large.

"The Provincial Executive Committee will be mounting an intensified offensive with law enforcement agencies to take the war to criminals. Crime has taken a shape of extreme brutality and government invites all sectors of society to take a stand against criminality," the Council said.

Cross-border crime

The Council also highlighted that government's effort of addressing the scourge of cross-border crime between South Africa and Mozambique has been strengthened following the exco decision for the Department of Transport to resume the construction of a concrete wall that will curb the theft of motor vehicles and movement of illicit goods.

The concrete barrier wall will be constructed between uMkhanyakude District and the Mozambique border.

Following the termination of the previous contractor, the Council announced that the Department of Transport has assessed the status of the project and developed a schedule for the resumption of crime fighting construction project.

"The interventions will include joint policing operations that allow for better crime detection and infiltration of criminal gangs in pursuit of justice.

The brazen criminality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has among others claimed the lives of two prominent crime fighting activists, Judah Mthethwa and Sandile Tembe who were leading the fight against cross border crime.

Both Mthethwa and Tembe were gunned down by unknown assailants in separate incidents.

The Council said it remains resolute to take the war to criminals in pursuit of ensuring safety and justice in the province and beyond its borders.

Probe into Inanda road repair project

Meanwhile, the Council has called for a probe into the road repair project in Inanda, which was washed away during the April 2022 flood disasters.

This follows the death of Noxolo Khumalo, 26, after her car fell into the damaged road.

"The Executive Council has tasked Special Advisor in the Office of the Premier, Advocate Linda Zama, to conduct an in-depth investigation into the status of repairs to damages of Main Road P457 in Inanda which was washed away during the April 2022 flood disasters.

"Executive Council will receive a detailed progress report into the rebuilding and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during last year's floods," the Council said.

Exco has expressed its sincere condolences to the Khumalo family .