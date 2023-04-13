Malawi: Former Board Chairperson Obtains Court Injunction At Salima Sugar

Former board chairperson of Salima Sugar Company has obtained a court injunction restraining the newly appointed board from operating.

High Court Judge Wezzie Malonda has since granted Shirieesh Betgiri the injunction which lawyer Wapona Kita sought on behalf of the former chairperson.

The injuction restrains the newly reconstituted Board of Directors from taking up their roles.

Kita said with the injunction, the composition of the board will go back to what it was before April 6, 2023.

According to Kita, his client feels the appointment of the new directors contravenes the provisions of the Companies Act and the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association on appointments of directors.

However, the new Board Chairperson for Salima Sugar Company Wester Kosamu says the company has not been served with any injunction.

The parties are to appear before the Judge on the April 24, 2023 for inter partes hearing.