Ethiopia: Humanitarian Community in Ethiopia Condemns Killing of Two Humanitarian Workers

Addis Abeba — The humanitarian community in Ethiopia issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of two humanitarian colleagues in the Amhara Region earlier this week.

On 09 April, two staff members working for the Catholic Relief Service were killed while driving in a vehicle belonging to the organisation in the Amhara Region.

"The humanitarian community in Ethiopia extends its deepest condolences and thoughts to the families of the victims during these tragic times," the statement said, adding that humanitarian staff members have been working for decades in Ethiopia putting their lives at risk

"Humanitarian workers just like civilians and medical missions are not a target and must be protected at all times from acts of violence and hostilities."

On Wednesday the Ethiopian Red Cross Society said it strongly condemns the attack by unknown armed forces on the ambulance driver and midwife of the North Gondar branch office.

"The association's ambulance driver and midwife nurse were on their way home to transport a laboring mother from her home to a health facility in Aybashka Kebele, Balsa District, Central Gondar Zone, East Balsa District, on 09 April when they were attacked. In addition to the workers, the ambulance vehicle was also damaged in the attack," the association said.

The ambulance driver and the midwife are currently undergoing treatment at Gondar Referral Hospital and Gwala Primary Hospital in East Balsa district due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

To date, thirty-six (36) aid workers have been killed on duty in Ethiopia since 2019.

The UN estimated that in 2023 alone, more than 20 million people in the country are targeted for food assistance and 4.4 million people for multisectoral non-food assistance including protection services.