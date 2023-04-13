Ethiopia: Humanitarian Community in Ethiopia Condemns Killing of Two Humanitarian Workers

13 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The humanitarian community in Ethiopia issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of two humanitarian colleagues in the Amhara Region earlier this week.

On 09 April, two staff members working for the Catholic Relief Service were killed while driving in a vehicle belonging to the organisation in the Amhara Region.

"The humanitarian community in Ethiopia extends its deepest condolences and thoughts to the families of the victims during these tragic times," the statement said, adding that humanitarian staff members have been working for decades in Ethiopia putting their lives at risk

"Humanitarian workers just like civilians and medical missions are not a target and must be protected at all times from acts of violence and hostilities."

On Wednesday the Ethiopian Red Cross Society said it strongly condemns the attack by unknown armed forces on the ambulance driver and midwife of the North Gondar branch office.

"The association's ambulance driver and midwife nurse were on their way home to transport a laboring mother from her home to a health facility in Aybashka Kebele, Balsa District, Central Gondar Zone, East Balsa District, on 09 April when they were attacked. In addition to the workers, the ambulance vehicle was also damaged in the attack," the association said.

The ambulance driver and the midwife are currently undergoing treatment at Gondar Referral Hospital and Gwala Primary Hospital in East Balsa district due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

To date, thirty-six (36) aid workers have been killed on duty in Ethiopia since 2019.

The UN estimated that in 2023 alone, more than 20 million people in the country are targeted for food assistance and 4.4 million people for multisectoral non-food assistance including protection services.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.