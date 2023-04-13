Tunisia: 'Les Filles d'Olfa' By Kaouther Ben Hania in Official Competition of 76th Cannes Festival

Tunis/Tunisia — "Les filles d'Olfa" (FOUR DAUGHTERS), a new documentary film by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, has been shortlisted in the official competition of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled for May 16-27.

The shortlisted films in the various sections of this 2023 edition were unveiled on Thursday during an online press briefing by President and General Delegate of the Cannes Festival Iris Knobloch and Thierry Frémaux, respectively.

The festival's sections are, namely, In Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Scezznings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings.

19 films were selected for the official competition, chaired by Swedish director Ruben Oslund, winner of the 2022 edition for his film triangle of Sadness (Sans Filtre).

Presenting "Les filles d'Olfa," the General Delegate of the Festival described it as "a film on the edge of fiction, essay, a certain political statement, a human, humanist and feminist commitment.

Kaouther Ben Hania is one of six women directors who will be competing for the Palme d'Or, a historic record according to the French media.

IN COMPETITION:

JEANNE DU BARRY by MAÏWENN - Opening Film Out of Competition

CLUB ZERO by Jessica HAUSNER

THE ZONE OF INTEREST by Jonathan GLAZER

FALLEN LEAVES by Aki KAURISMAKI

LES FILLES D'OLFA by Kaouther BEN HANIA

(FOUR DAUGHTERS)

ASTEROID CITY by Wes ANDERSON

ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE by Justine TRIET

MONSTER by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

IL SOL DELL' AVVENIRE by Nanni MORETTI

L'ÉTÉ DERNIER by Catherine BREILLAT

KURU OTLAR USTUNE by Nuri Bilge CEYLAN

(ABOUT DRY GRASSES)

LA CHIMERA by Alice ROHRWACHER

LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT by TRAN Anh Hun

RAPITO by Marco BELLOCCHIO

MAY DECEMBER by Todd HAYNES

JEUNESSE by WANG Bing

THE OLD OAK by Ken LOACH

BANEL E ADAMA by Ramata-Toulaye SY | 1st film

PERFECT DAYS by Wim WENDERS

FIREBRAND by Karim AÏNOUZ.