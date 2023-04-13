Tunisia: 'Les Filles d'Olfa' By Kaouther Ben Hania in Official Competition of 76th Cannes Festival

Tunis/Tunisia — "Les filles d'Olfa" (FOUR DAUGHTERS), a new documentary film by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, has been shortlisted in the official competition of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled for May 16-27.
The shortlisted films in the various sections of this 2023 edition were unveiled on Thursday during an online press briefing by President and General Delegate of the Cannes Festival Iris Knobloch and Thierry Frémaux, respectively.
The festival's sections are, namely, In Competition, Un Certain Regard, Out of Competition, Midnight Scezznings, Cannes Premiere and Special Screenings.
19 films were selected for the official competition, chaired by Swedish director Ruben Oslund, winner of the 2022 edition for his film triangle of Sadness (Sans Filtre).
Presenting "Les filles d'Olfa," the General Delegate of the Festival described it as "a film on the edge of fiction, essay, a certain political statement, a human, humanist and feminist commitment.
Kaouther Ben Hania is one of six women directors who will be competing for the Palme d'Or, a historic record according to the French media.
IN COMPETITION:
JEANNE DU BARRY by MAÏWENN - Opening Film Out of Competition
CLUB ZERO by Jessica HAUSNER
THE ZONE OF INTEREST by Jonathan GLAZER
FALLEN LEAVES by Aki KAURISMAKI
LES FILLES D'OLFA by Kaouther BEN HANIA
(FOUR DAUGHTERS)
ASTEROID CITY by Wes ANDERSON
ANATOMIE D'UNE CHUTE by Justine TRIET
MONSTER by KORE-EDA Hirokazu
IL SOL DELL' AVVENIRE by Nanni MORETTI
L'ÉTÉ DERNIER by Catherine BREILLAT
KURU OTLAR USTUNE by Nuri Bilge CEYLAN
(ABOUT DRY GRASSES)
LA CHIMERA by Alice ROHRWACHER
LA PASSION DE DODIN BOUFFANT by TRAN Anh Hun
RAPITO by Marco BELLOCCHIO
MAY DECEMBER by Todd HAYNES
JEUNESSE by WANG Bing
THE OLD OAK by Ken LOACH
BANEL E ADAMA by Ramata-Toulaye SY | 1st film
PERFECT DAYS by Wim WENDERS
FIREBRAND by Karim AÏNOUZ.