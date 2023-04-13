Rwanda: Gitego Confident Marines Can Avoid Relegation

13 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Striker Arthur Gitego is optimistic that Marines FC will not be relegated from the Rwandan Premier League despite lying in the drop zone with six games left to end the season.

The Rubavu-based club sit 15th on the table with 19 points from 24 games and are just two points behind 14th placed Rutsiro but Gitego, who has been their leading marksman this season with 7 league goals, is sure there is still a chance to avoid relegation.

"Marines can't be relegated because our team is not bad. We all know that it is a battle we have to fight to keep the team in the topflight league and we will achieve it together with our management," he told Times Sport

"We have to win all our remaining games to be safe. For me, I see this weekend game against Mukura as the turning point."

A win for Marines on Saturday, April 15, in Huye against Mukura Victory could see Marines get out of the relegation zone as long as Rutsiro lose to Police in Bugesera.

Marines' final league fixtures

Mukura vs Marines April 15

Gasogi vs Marines May 6

Marines vs Bugesera May 20

Rayon vs Marines May 27

Police vs Marines June 3

Marines vs Rutsiro TBD

