South Africa: 'Facebook Rapist's' Partner Reportedly Buried Coffins Filled With Sausages, Mealie Meal - South African News Briefs - April 14, 2023

Dr Magudumana 'Fake-Buried' Stolen Corpses, Replaced Bodies with Wors and Mealie Meal

Times Live reports that detectives are investigating the bodies that Dr Nandipha Magudumana claimed from the Mangaung state mortuary in Bloemfontein and what happened to them after bags of mealie meal and rotting wors (sausages) were found in the coffins in place of the bodies. Magudumana is the partner of Thabo Bester, whose escape from prison and arrest are dominating South Africa news headlines. An exclusive investigation by TimesLive says that an anonymous tip-off led to the discovery of the fraud, with police and forensic pathologists finding the fake contents in the coffins. Magudumana had claimed the bodies were those of her father and brother. The investigation has revealed that Magudumana allegedly conducted fake burial ceremonies attended by mourners, and that funeral home Thusano Funerals may have been conned by her actions. The motive for Magudumana's actions remains unclear, but it is speculated that they may be connected to Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Magudumana is currently charged with murder, fraud, and aiding and abetting an escape.

New Employment Equity Bill to Face Legal Hurdles

The newly amended Employment Equity Bill, which aims to advance workforce transformation, is facing legal challenges from the trade union Solidarity and political party Democratic Alliance (DA), reports Moneyweb. The bill was passed by parliament last year and was recently signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Under the new law, workplaces with more than 50 employees will be required to develop transformation or equity plans for their companies which are to be aligned to equity targets for economic sectors and geographical regions. While some business groups have welcomed the bill, others have raised concerns about equity targets being treated as quotas and potential compliance burdens.

Police on the Hunt for Suspected 'Facebook Rapist' in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a suspect dubbed the "Facebook rapist" who allegedly catfished and raped an 18-year-old girl, reports Times Live. Catfishing is luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona. The victim, who had met the suspect on Facebook and arranged to meet on Easter Sunday, was lured to a secluded area where she was assaulted, police say. The suspect, posing as the victim's online friend, directed her to a remote location, where he raped her, robbed her of her cellphone, and left her stranded. The case is being investigated by the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit, and no arrests have been made yet. Authorities are warning the public about the dangers of online dating and meeting strangers from social media.

