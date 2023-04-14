South Africa: Justice Committee Holds Hearing Into Bester Escape

13 April 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services Chairperson, Gratitude Magwanishe, says South Africans should feel safe in their country, and that their security should not be compromised in any way.

"It is incumbent upon those tasked with this important function to honour that promise to citizens," Magwanishe said.

Magwanishe made the remarks following the successful repatriation of fugitives Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, to South Africa.

The committee commended the return of Bester and Magudumana, whose charter plane landed at Lanseria International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Magwanishe noted that the committee had a small role in the unfolding events, but is taking a keen interest in the processes seeking to hold accountable all those involved.

"We trust that the responsible authorities will fulfil their obligations in ensuring that all those responsible for the Bester escape are subjected to due process, and that they adequately explain themselves. They must also ensure that this is the last occurrence of this shameful incident for the entire justice portfolio," Magwanishe said.

The committee started its two-day hearing into the matter on Wednesday.

The hearing was attended by various stakeholders, including G4S (company managing the Mangaung Correctional Centre), delegations from the Police and Justice Ministries, led by both Ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola, as well as the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS).

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.