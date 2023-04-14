South Africa: Justice Committee Holds Hearing Into Bester Escape

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services Chairperson, Gratitude Magwanishe, says South Africans should feel safe in their country, and that their security should not be compromised in any way.

"It is incumbent upon those tasked with this important function to honour that promise to citizens," Magwanishe said.

Magwanishe made the remarks following the successful repatriation of fugitives Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, to South Africa.

The committee commended the return of Bester and Magudumana, whose charter plane landed at Lanseria International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Magwanishe noted that the committee had a small role in the unfolding events, but is taking a keen interest in the processes seeking to hold accountable all those involved.

"We trust that the responsible authorities will fulfil their obligations in ensuring that all those responsible for the Bester escape are subjected to due process, and that they adequately explain themselves. They must also ensure that this is the last occurrence of this shameful incident for the entire justice portfolio," Magwanishe said.

The committee started its two-day hearing into the matter on Wednesday.

The hearing was attended by various stakeholders, including G4S (company managing the Mangaung Correctional Centre), delegations from the Police and Justice Ministries, led by both Ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola, as well as the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS).