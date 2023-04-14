Eritrea: Award to Outstanding Athletes and Coaches

13 April 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 13 April 2023- The Central Region administration provided wards to outstanding athletes and coaches of the 2021/2022 sports year.

At a ceremony organized on 12 April in which Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, and Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, took part Mr. Siraj Mahmud, representative of the Department of Culture and Sports in the Central Region, indicating that the program is being organized for the third time, said that the number of athletes participating at national, regional and international levels has increased to 200 and promising grass root athletes to 300.

Mr. Siraj went on to say that regular athletics competitions are being organized with a view to enable the athletes to develop their performances, as well as training programs to develop the capacity of heads of various federations.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, said that the award will have a significant contribution in motivating the athletes to develop their carrier and commended the regional administration for organizing the event.

The awardees on their part commending the award provided, expressed readiness to work hard to develop their capacity and win many more trophies.

