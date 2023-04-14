Uganda: Another Moroto Jail Breaker Gunned Down in Kotido

One of the Moroto prison escapees has been shot dead by the UPDF in Kotido district.

Security said they had been trailing Lopusitom since last year after he led a gang that attacked Panyangara detach and shot dead a UPDF officer.

In September 2020, Police, army and prison officers begun pursuit of over 200 inmates who reportedly made off with 15 guns as they escaped from Moroto government prison

Although authorities said they shot dead some of the inmates and captured some, many of them are still at large to date.

While talking to Nile Post, Mike Longole, the Karamoja Police Spokesperson, said he was happy that the operation to take out the suspect was successful.

"I want to congratulate the joint security forces for a mission well executed. Our main focus is to consolidate the achievements in disarmament efforts so that we can have a Karamoja free of illegal firearms. "

Many residents equally expressed joy saying the victim has been terrorising their villages.

"At least we will have rest now that he is gone. I request security to pursue his gang members too and bring them to book," Moru Joseph one of the residents said.

A prison gun UG_PRI 563689710-02102 with 8 rounds of live ammunitions was recovered during the shootout while the body of the deceased has been taken to Kotido Health Centre IV for postmortem.