Uganda: Chameleone to Bobi Wine - 'Let's Do Music Afresh and See Who's Bigger By Next Year'

Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has responded to recent remarks by singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine over who is bigger musically.

Last week, Bobi Wine heated up the entertainment industry after he claimed he was bigger than Chameleone and Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool musically, financially and academically. He made the remarks while addressing journalists at his Busabala Beach.

On weekend during one of his Easter music shows, Chameleone delivered his message to Bobi Wine regarding his recent sentiments.

In his message, Chameleone disagreed with Bobi's remarks, and asked his fellow singer to let the music fans decide who is bigger than the other.

The Leone Island boss went on to dare Bobi Wine to a music battle, starting this year, so that the fans can judge 'who is who' by next year.

"I have heard people talk about number one, two and three. Go and tell all music artists to start afresh. Let's put aside all our past music and start afresh, and compete again for the next two years and we start afresh awarding positions," Chameleone said.

The 'Baliwa' singer said he would hit the studio in the coming days to out new music. He challenged Bobi Wine and all other artists to do the same so that by next year, fans can base on that music to rank the biggest musicians.

"I'm going to start releasing new music next week. Let's compete again and get fresh rankings. Tell all your artists that the battle has began. Tell your Principal (Bobi) to raise his game. We shall judge who is who by next Easter," the singer dared.

The beef between Chameleone and Bobi Wine has been bubbling for many years, and it never looks like it is stopping any soon.

Recently, Bobi Wine refused to attend Chameleone's Gwanga Mujje maiden concert. Asked why, the NUP leader said his nemesis had been doing strange things on stage and that he feared associating with him to save his public image.

"There are strange things he has been doing even on stage, if I turn up for his concert and he does such things again, people may hold such actions against me," Bobi said.