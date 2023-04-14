Uganda: Besigye Back in Country After Months Abroad for Treatment

13 April 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The leader of the People's Front for Transition (PFT) Dr Kiiza Besigye is back in the country after spending two months abroad for medical treatment.

Besigye confirmed his return on Tuesday on his social media platforms.

"Thankfully, I am back home at Kasangati. Having felt quite unwell during early February, I travelled abroad to seek a better assessment," Besigye posted.

He added, "The doctors, among others, advised that I take a therapeutic rest, which I dutifully did- staying with family in Geneva..Always grateful to the Lord, the giver and sustainer of life. Grateful to family and friends who cared for me,"

For months now, Besigye has been out of the public eye, leaving many wondering about his whereabouts.

The last time he was seen in a public gathering was on December 30, when alongside Robert Kyagulanyi of National Unity Platform, tried to hold end-of-year prayers at Nsambya Sharing Hall.

They were however barred by police from accessing Nsambya. Police said the opposition figures had been stopped because of increasing terrorism threats in the country at the time.

On Tuesday, Besigye said, now that he has recovered and feels fit, he will be ready to roll.

