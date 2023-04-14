Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Okumu Puts Up Decent Shift as Gent Hold West Ham in Conference League

14 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars defender Joseph 'Crouch' Okumu put up a decent performance Thursday night as his Belgian club Gent played to a 1-1 draw at home against English Premier League side West Ham United in the Europa Conference League.

Okumu started as part of a back three for Gent, a system they have used most of this season and had a decent game putting off attacks from a potent Hammers' attack line.

The EPL side took the lead in additional time just before the break when Danny Ings tapped Jarrod Bowen's cross into an empty net.

Hugo Cuypers equalised just before the hour mark for Gent, before Nigerian starlet Gift Orban hit the bar from an overhead kick for the side who are fourth in the Belgian top flight.

Meanwhile in other results, Fiorentina won 4-1 away to Lech Poznan in Poland to make it 10 victories in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Nigeria's Terem Moffi scored twice, including from a stunning overhead kick, for Nice in their 2-2 draw away to Basel in Switzerland.

Michael Murillo and Ghanaian starlet Majeed Ashimeru were on target as Anderlecht defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-0.

