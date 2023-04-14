Kenya: Kalonzo Says Govt Must Explain Attack on Odinga During Azimio Protests

14 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the Azimio coalition will not stop at anything in seeking an explanation from the government on the attack on its leader Raila Odinga during last month's protests.

Kalonzo, who spoke at a Town Hall meeting in Thursday said the attack on Raila that left his car windscreen smashed as he led protesters was intentional.

Azimio leaders said Odinga's vehicle was shot at, in what they claim was an attempt on his life.

"Were it not that Raila's vehicle was armoured we would be talking a different story," he said.

Odinga who suspended protests last month to give dialogue with President William Ruto a chance has now vowed to mobilise more demonstrations after the Ramadhan period.

He suspended the protests after President Ruto suggested bi-partisan talks to be undertaken through parliament to address concerns by the Opposition.

And even though Odinga both sides have named teams to spearhead the talks, the Opposition leader says the talks are not likely to resolve all their issues after the president insisted they can only talk about the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

Odinga wants the talks expanded outside Parliament to also address claims of his stolen vote as well as the cost of living.

"Our quest won't stop and we'll hold the mother of all demonstrations next Monday, regardless of what our detractors say. We won't give up."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.