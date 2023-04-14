East Africa: Regional Forces Verify M23 Rebels Withdraw

A joint bureau comprising the Ad Hoc verification mechanism, the East African Regional Force (EACRF), the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism and the EAC monitoring and verification mechanism on Thursday, April 13, verified the withdrawal of M23 rebels and the deployment of Kenya and South Sudan Contingents in Tongo within Rutshuru territory, in eastern DR Congo.

On the same day, Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Facilitator of the East African Community-led Nairobi Peace Process met with the UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia, to discuss the security crisis in eastern DR Congo.

The regional force, on April 12, repulsed an attack within its area of operation by a group of armed men suspected to be members of a local armed group.

The armed men whose intent was likely to commit atrocities within Kibumba, in Nyiragongo territory, fired several rounds in the area prompting a quick reaction force to respond, successfully repulsing them and containing the situation, the regional force said in a statement.

"The troops have since enhanced patrols within the areas to deter any further threats, especially to the local population who have since been sensitized to continue with their normal activities," the EACRF said.

Earlier, on April 11, the Kenyan and South Sudan contingent troops under EACRF deployed in Tongo, Rutshuru territory.

As noted, "the deployment follows a successful recce," a day earlier, led by the Kenyan contingent commander Col Rotich who assured locals that the troops will work with them to enhance security in the area.

Earlier, M23 rebels had accused Congolese government forces of violating a ceasefire called for by regional leaders, and killing civilians. In a statement on April 10, M23 spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka said the government coalition was taking advantage of the slow deployment of EACRF in areas vacated by the rebels and committed various abuses.