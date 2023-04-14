Rwanda: Beware of Corruption, Ngirente Tells New Prosecutors

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has urged newly sworn-in prosecutors to beware of any type of corruption that may come their way during their work.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, April 12 as he presided over the swearing in of four prosecutors who will be serving at different levels. They include Diogene Bideri (national level), Malene Mukamazera (intermediate level), Caritas Kayitesi (primary level), and Ezechiel Mupenzi Birori (primary level).

"Do the work entrusted to you with passion, and avoid using the authority given to you for your own interests," Ngirente said, as he cautioned them against practices that may hinder proper dispensation of justice to the public, including corruption.

He also called upon them to not disappoint their country, respect the constitution and other laws, and defend human rights and freedoms.

"When you do these, you will be good prosecutors," he noted.

In an interview with the media, Prosecutor General Aimable Havugiyaremye said corruption tendencies in public prosecution has been declining, though he did not share the statistics. He further noted that the vice is still around, and so, there is need to maintain the efforts for fighting against it.

Newly sworn-in national level prosecutor Diogene Bideri said prosecutors should stand for the public benefit.

"For example, if a certain community has experienced violations of human rights and lawbreaking, there should be a person or an institution that stands up and says 'this should not be done,' so that the offenders can be held to account," he noted.

His counterpart Caritas Kayitesi, a prosecutor at the primary level, promised to give priority to giving justice to the public, and avoiding any evil that can hinder the implementation of the law.