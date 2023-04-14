Malawi: Parliament Passes Disaster Management Bill

Rights activists and the country's donors have hailed parliament for passing the Disaster Risk Management Bill.

Parliament passed the Bill on Wednesday just a month after about 700 people died and over 500 others are missing in cyclone Freddy induced disaster described as the worst ever in the history of the country.

The Disaster Risk Management Bill shifts the focus from responding to disasters after occurrence to preparedness, reduction response and recovery.

Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, presented the bill in the House.

Mvalo said that once enacted into law, the bill will empower the government to declare risk areas and relocate people.

Supporting the bill, Member of Parliament for Chitipa South, Werani Chilenga, said the bill is important in the promotion of the welfare of Malawians but has gaps which need to be looked into.

According to Chilenga the law will go a long way in preparing the country against disasters.