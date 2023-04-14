East Africa: Trust Fundamental to Fixing DR Congo Crisis - Kenyatta

Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta, the Facilitator of the East African Community (EAC)-led Nairobi Peace Process on Thursday, April 13, met with the United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia, to discuss the security crisis in eastern DR Congo.

In their discussions, Kenyatta emphasized that the situation in eastern DR Congo remains of grave concern, particularly concerning the humanitarian and security dimensions, a statement from the facilitator's office said.

"In this regard, the facilitator stressed that the critical challenge has been building trust between the various fighting elements and governments, as well as the communities, especially those affected by the insecurity in the region.

"The issue of trust remains fundamental to resolving the challenge of security in the eastern DRC. Therefore, it was clear that the Nairobi Process would have to intensify its confidence-building actions. This would be one of key aims of the Facilitator's work in the next few weeks, particularly as a build-up to the Nairobi IV Process."

The two leaders met a day after the East African Community regional force foiled a militia attack in Kibumba, a town that was vacated by M23 rebels in December 2023.

Huang Xia emphasized "a growing concern" about the situation in the Great Lakes, especially the eastern DR Congo, even though there has been significant improvement since the commencement of the Nairobi Process, the statement said.

He emphasized his readout from his consultations in London, Paris, Brussels, and Moscow and continued talks with the regional Heads of State.

The Special Envoy indicated that the current consultations were in preparation for his briefing to the UN Security Council next week in New York, as well as his preparation for the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the African Union Peace and Security Council framework meeting scheduled for Bujumbura, Burundi on May 6, 2023.

EAC force, an inter-positional army

Kenyatta emphasized the need for support not only to the political track of the Nairobi Process but also to the military track and to reinforce a neutral force to buttress the political efforts.

"The East African Regional Force (EAC-RF) must continue to enjoy the confidence of all parties if it is to be successful in its mandate. The facilitator emphasized that the role of the Regional Force as an inter-positional army would need to be re-emphasized and accepted by all parties," the statement said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The facilitator also emphasized that the issue regarding the humanitarian condition of the population remains of dire concern and requires greater attention and support from the international community.

Furthermore, the situation of the refugees and the internally displaced people concerning their security, relocation, resettlement, and rebuilding of their lives and livelihoods remains a vital concern of the Facilitator.

He emphasized that in addition to the Political Track and the Military Track, it was clear that the Nairobi Process would also need heightened attention to the refugee and internally displaced person's track, which would now be the third leg of the Nairobi Process moving forward.

This track would ultimately be complimented by a development track that would embed and secure the progress achieved when peace is attained.

The meeting also discussed the challenges facing the cantonment of the various armed groups, particularly with regard to securing them, providing water, food, accommodation, and security, among other necessities.

Kenyatta emphasized the need for the continued coordination between the Luanda Process and the Nairobi Process; something that is fundamental to the success and building peace in eastern DR Congo.

The importance of limiting the diversity of engagements and mechanisms in the east of the country, particularly in limiting new bilateral and multilateral initiatives that tend to make the situation of peacebuilding complex and confusing and that burden the coordination process was also discussed in the meeting, the statement said.