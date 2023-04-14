Rwandan Coffee 'Penetrating Los Angeles Market'

The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Washington D.C. has hailed a Rwandan entrepreneur for taking Rwandan coffee to markets in Los Angeles (LA). LA is the largest city in the state of California, and the second most populated city in the United States after New York.

Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana visited the Rwandan Community of Southern California (RCA-SC) and met the newly-elected executive team to discuss the diplomatic relationship-building efforts between Rwanda and the United States.

To take into account the increasing impact of Rwandan culture and products in the United States, the meeting was held at Silverback Rwanda Coffee, a cafe, which is proudly owned and operated by Rwandan entrepreneur Jack Karuletwa since 2022, and serves as a testament to the increasing presence of Rwandan products and culture.

"I'm thrilled to bring our culture to Los Angeles, and share our traditional Rwandan coffee with the world," Karuletwa said.

He said that coffee is a unique and precious product as it offers a great way to introduce the 'New Rwanda' to those who have not visited it.

"As Rwandan-Americans (Diaspora), we are very proud of our origin, and heritage and wanted to share the deep-rooted beauty of our culture, traditions, and products of Rwanda, both here in the USA and soon, Canada. Coffee brings people together, in a warm and loving way - and that's what we want to portray through Rwandan products," he said.

"Our coffees are 100% Arabica beans - most of our coffees are sourced from Virunga, Kivu and sometimes the Muhazi regions. The ideal climate and volcanic soil in these regions tend to yield our favourite coffee," Karuletwa said.

He said they have started working with arts and crafts suppliers and some local furniture producers to add more products in California.

"Silverback works closely with some of Ellen DeGeneres' team to promote Rwandan products, tourism, and the entire 'Rwandan experience'. We have also started looking at teas and hibiscus to add to our portfolio," he noted.

He said the local community in LA has embraced the coffee of Rwanda by purchasing via various channels namely supermarkets, online, restaurants, stores, and others.

"We were also appreciated and revered by the Ellen Show, LA Magazine, The Ryan Seacrest Radio Show, Picker & Ben Show, Eater.com, and many more as a growing pillar of the community and we intend to grow further into North America," said Karuletwa.

Using coffee to promote 'New Rwanda'

Karuletwa said that part of the business's mission is to promote the 'New post-Genocide Rwanda' by showcasing the natural beauty of its people, traditions/culture, and landscape, through coffee and eco-tourism.

"We hope that our efforts and investments in the space can inspire and excite more visitors to Rwanda by simply offering their first cup of coffee here, and hopefully their next in Rwanda," the entrepreneur said.

Since the 1930s when first introduced, coffee has prospered due to wonderful weather, volcanic soils, and varieties in Rwanda.

Karuletwa says coffee is a rare product and similar to a diamond. "Rare varieties are accustomed to fetching a better price per unit. When you couple this with the people, culture, etc. - it is a wonderful experience," he said, adding that they are currently brainstorming with some professional sports teams, entertainment and fashion companies for more awareness.

The commercial attaché at the Embassy of Rwanda in Washington D.C, Setti Solomon, said coffee shops have become socio-cultural entities in developing patterns of interaction and interrelation as unifiers in association, regardless of race, religion, and so on.

"Rwandan Coffee shops in the U.S. are unique, in the sense they embody both the people and the product. The shops are a reflection of the 'brand' - Rwanda; promoting sustainable practices, economic development, and cultural unity," Solomon said, adding that Rwandan coffee has placed itself in the U.S. marketplace and will continue to do so.

Rwanda coffee exports on the increase

Revenue from Rwanda's coffee exports increased by 34 per cent to more than $105 million (about Rwf114 billion) in 2022, from more than $78.3 million (about Rwf85 billion) in 2021, according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB)'s December 2022 report.

With this performance, the country has already surpassed the target to generate $95 million from coffee exports annually by 2024.