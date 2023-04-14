Tunisia: Master International Film Festival Returns in Its Second Edition, May 6-13 in Yasmine Hammamet

Tunis/Tunisia — The Master International Film Festival (MIFF) will return in a second edition on May 6-13 in Yasmine Hammamet.

The broad lines of this event were unveiled at a press conference held on Thursday evening at the Odyssey Hall of the Medina Yasmine Hammamet, in the presence of representatives of the written, electronic and audio-visual press and the entire MIFF team, and presented by President and Founder of MIFF, filmmaker Mokhar Ladjimi and Director General of co-organiser of the festival "La Paix" Group Ali Miaoui.

More than twenty nationalities are on the programme of this upcoming film festival, with many new features in the various sections, such as the new "Mobile Film" competition, which focuses on films made using mobile phones, with sequences lasting no more than one minute, and in which 90 films will participate.

Celebrating the centenary of Tunisian cinema, the MIFF will be open to various expressions, including panels on film music, digitisation or Shooting in Tunisia, with regard to the conditions and hazards of shooting in Tunisia.

A prize will be awarded by the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which is the "Gandhi Medal" to the most powerful film that deals with just human causes.

The line-up includes master classes, a Latino Focus on Latin American cinema and a Panorama on documentary films.

As for attractions, film lovers will have the opportunity to attend a Ciné Beach with screenings on the beach of Yasmine Hammamet, opposite the Medina.

For the official selection and the international competition, there will be 12 feature films, 12 short films and 6 documentaries, in addition to other films to be screened in the 4 cinemas of the Yasmine Medina.

The feature film fiction jury is composed of 7 members and is chaired by Chilean composer Jorge Arriagada, who specialises in film music.

The short film jury and the feature documentary jury are each composed of 5 members.

The International Yasmine Hammamet Festival will honour several Tunisian and Arab filmmakers in the tribute section, namely Salma Baccar, Fathi El Hadawi, Férid Boughedir, Egyptian artist Yosra and Tunisian star Dora Zarrouk.

MIFF 2023 will open with the Indian film "LAST FILM SHOW" directed by Pan Nalin.