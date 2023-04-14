Africa: TotalEnergies U17 Afcon - Five (5) Additional Players' Rule

14 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

·The 5 additional players are optional, and all their related expenses are covered by their association. Teams can choose to register 21 players only on their list.

·Associations can choose to register additional 1, 2 or up to 5 additional players; not necessarily 5.

·The additional registered players will be part of the teams' final squad and are subject to MRI test.

·* The provisions of article 58.3 are still observed:*

"The name of the twenty-one players must be written on the list of each match (11 players and 10 substitutes. Only 17 persons (7 officials and 10 substitutes) shall be authorised to seat on the substitution bench."

Hence, the associations choosing to register additional players will choose 21 players only for each match. The players chosen can vary from one match to another as long as they are from the initial list approved by CAF.

·The extra players who will not be on the list of 21 will not sit on the bench during the match. They will be seated in the technical seats.

·The jersey number of the additional players will continue from 22 to 26. Example: if a team register one additional player, he will have the number 22, in case of 2 additional players, they will have the numbers 22 and 23 and if 5 additional players they will have the numbers, 22 to 26.

· Teams are allowed to register more than 3 goalkeepers from the additional list of players if they wish.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.