Africa: CAF Executive Committee Decision On Article 27 of TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Regulations

CAF Executive Committee during its meeting held earlier in April, examined the Article 27 of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Regulations following the recommendations made by the Youth Organizing Committee and the Medical Organizing Committee.

In this respect, CAF Executive Committee decided to make the following modifications to the mentioned article of the regulations of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations:

ARTICLE 27

27.1 For the qualifying phase, an eligibility test will be compulsory performed for all the participating teams before the start of the matches.

27.2 The test will be performed according to CAF Protocol in a health facility duly accredited centre where there is an MRI apparatus (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

27.3 CAF reserve the right to make the eligibility test (MRI) as well during the final phase for the twelve teams qualified to the tournament. The cost of the MRI test that will be covered by CAF.

27.4. If after performing the eligibility test (MRI) for a participating team and

four (4) or more of its players are found ineligible, the participating team will be disqualified.

27.5. If after performing an MRI test for a participating team and one (1), two (2) or three (3) of its players are found ineligible, the said player(s) will not be allowed to participate in the competition. The concerned team will be allowed to participate in the competition but is not authorized to replace the ineligible player(s).

27.6. The following procedures shall be followed:

(i) All participating teams are expected to arrive five (5) days before the start of the competition. The host association shall cover the related costs.

(ii) The participating teams may be subjected to MRI tests, to be conducted at the earliest five (5) days before the start of the competition. CAF reserves the right to conduct an MRI Test at any time before or during the competition.

(iii) Any request for a second reading for a player found to be ineligible shall be addressed to CAF by email no later than 3 hours following notification of the outcome of the first reading."

This modification comes into effect from the date of notification of this decision and will be applied in the final tournament of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria 2023.