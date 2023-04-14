Malawi: DPP Central Endorses Mutharika As Presidential Candidate

13 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central region chapter has endorsed Peter Mutharika as the presidential candidate to face President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the polls in 2025.

DPP governor for the central region David Kambalame said Malawians want Mutharika to contest the 2025 polls because they want him to return to power.

DPP's vice president for the Central Region Zeria Chakale said she will take the endorsement message to Mutharika.

"AMalawi ndiomwe akumufuna Peter, ife ndiwongopititsa uthenga," she said.

The northern region chapter of the central region has also endorsed Mutharika as the party torchbearer during the 2025 election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.