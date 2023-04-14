Malawi: DPP Central Endorses Mutharika As Presidential Candidate

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central region chapter has endorsed Peter Mutharika as the presidential candidate to face President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the polls in 2025.

DPP governor for the central region David Kambalame said Malawians want Mutharika to contest the 2025 polls because they want him to return to power.

DPP's vice president for the Central Region Zeria Chakale said she will take the endorsement message to Mutharika.

"AMalawi ndiomwe akumufuna Peter, ife ndiwongopititsa uthenga," she said.

The northern region chapter of the central region has also endorsed Mutharika as the party torchbearer during the 2025 election.