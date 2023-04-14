Malawi: CSOs Demand Withdrawal of Mining and Minerals Bill

Civil society organisations in the mining sector have asked the government to withdraw the mining and minerals Bill scheduled to be tabled in Parliament.

They say the government has not done thorough consultations in coming up with the proposed law.

A statement jointly issued by Natural Resources Network (NRJN) and Publish What You Pay (PWYP) on Tuesday further demands that Parliament should allow wide consultations on the bill, which should be facilitated by the Ministry of Mining as per law required, to ensure good laws are made to regulate the sector.

Meanwhile, chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change Werani Chilenga claims the CSOs were consulted but never gave any input.

Parliament is set to deliberate the Mines and Minerals Bill of 2023 today, which seeks to repeal the Mines and Minerals Act of 2019.