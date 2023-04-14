Tanzania: Dar Derby Fever, Tension Mount

THE intense fever of the Dar es Salaam Derby between Simba and Young Africans continue grip the both sides ahead of the showdown at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city this weekend.

Simba, who are the encounter's hosts, through their Communication Manager Ahmed Ally, have pleaded for their players to throw everything on the pitch to ensure they beat their traditional rivals and enhance their race for the league's diadem.

According to records, the last time Simba beat their traditional rivals was in 2019.

Whilst Yanga's assistant coach Cedric Kaze said that they are taking the encounter seriously as it is the match that can decide on their title race this time when they are eight-point superior to Simba in the standings.

"It is game that can decide on our title race so we are taking it very seriously and all our players know how important the gameis,"said Kaze after their massive 5-0 victory over Kagera Sugar on Tuesday at AzamChamazi Complex yesterday.

Addressing the media yesterday in Dar es Salaam,Ally appealed to Simba players to turn up strong against Yanga on Sunday as they are the only one who can do the job and ensure they are getting away with all three points.

He reminded his players that it is unacceptable to see they are struggling to beat Yanga and lose confidence whenever the game approaches.

"It is long time we didn't win against Yanga. The last time we beat them was in 2019 during the federation cup final match in Kigoma.

"We want to retain the atmosphere this time around,"he said.

Ally also confirmed that all their players are ready for the Dar es Salaam derby encounter against their traditional rival Young Africans at Benjamini Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

"It is down to our coach Oliveira to pick who deserves to play against Yanga as all our players are ready for that," he said.

There were a little bit injury scare for Aishi Manula and Henock Inonga who couldn't play against Ihefu in Mbeya, but both of them are now fit for the derby.

"People are asking me about Sadio Kanute who didn't play since our away champion league match against Raja Casablanca. Kanute could play in both matches against Ihefu, but the coach decided to rest him. He will play against Yanga if Robertinho wants him to play,"hesaid.

The Msimbazi Street Reds who are the host of the game, will be seeking their first win against Yanga.

The team played barren draw in both league encounter in 2020/2021, but Yanga went on to win 1-0 to win Community Shield with 1-0 victory in September 25, 2021 and in May 28,2022 Yanga beat Simba 1-0 in Azam Sports Federation Cup Semi Final at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

On August 13th last year, Yanga won the Community Shield after beating Simba 2-1. Their last encounter was on October 23rd last year during the Premier League match and the teams shared spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile Simba have introduced group tickets in which their fans in group can buy tickets that will enable them to watch their game against Yanga on Sunday.