Kenya: Kr Reports 'Minor Injuries' From Head-On Collision Involving Commuter Trains

14 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Four train passengers sustained what the Kenya Railways (KR) described as "minor injuries" following a crash on Nairobi's eastern section of the Meter Gauge Railway on Friday.

KR said the four were rushed to hospital following an incident involving two trains under the Nairobi Commuter Rail.

"Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. All other passengers have used alternative means to proceed to their destinations," the railway corporation said.

Although the agency did not comment on the nature of the incident, photos emerging from the crash pointed to a head-on collision at a rail convergence.

KR said normalcy had been restored on the MGR corridor.

"The line has since been cleared and normal services resumed."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.