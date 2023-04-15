Kenya: Kr Reports 'Minor Injuries' From Head-On Collision Involving Commuter Trains

Nairobi — Four train passengers sustained what the Kenya Railways (KR) described as "minor injuries" following a crash on Nairobi's eastern section of the Meter Gauge Railway on Friday.

KR said the four were rushed to hospital following an incident involving two trains under the Nairobi Commuter Rail.

"Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical attention. All other passengers have used alternative means to proceed to their destinations," the railway corporation said.

Although the agency did not comment on the nature of the incident, photos emerging from the crash pointed to a head-on collision at a rail convergence.

KR said normalcy had been restored on the MGR corridor.

"The line has since been cleared and normal services resumed."