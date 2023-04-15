South Africa: Eskom Appoints Permanent Head of Generation

Eskom has appointed experienced energy executive Bheki Nxumalo as Head of Generation, with immediate effect.

The State-owned power utility has been without a permanent Head of Generation since May last year following the resignation of long-serving head, Philip Dukashe.

The power utility's Acting Group Chief Executive, Calib Cassim, said the search for a permanent generation head has been extensive.

"We have been searching for the Group Executive Generation for a while now. It has been very difficult to find a suitable candidate that would hit the ground running. The generation recovery plan is in full swing. We needed someone that would passionately drive the execution of the recovery plan while inspiring staff to go beyond their reach," Cassim said.

Nxumalo boasts some 20 years of experience in the energy sector at all levels and was working within the ranks of Eskom as Chief Executive Officer for Eskom Enterprise and Eskom Rotek Industries.

He has also worked as power station manager at two Eskom power stations and general manager at Kusile Power Station.

"We approached Nxumalo to consider the role. Naturally, he took his time to reflect on our request and discuss it with his family and advisors. We were excited to hear that he decided to take the challenge. He is clearly the best person for the job. Our priority is to give him all the support he needs to do what he loves," Cassim said.

The acting Group CEO thanked former acting generation head, Thomas Conradie, for "his selfless leadership and dedication" to Eskom over the past few months.

"I am cognisant of the sacrifices one has to make both personally and with family to lead a division like Generation. We are grateful that [Conradie] accepted the responsibility to lead Generation while we were looking for a permanent placement," Cassim added.

Reflecting on his appointment, Nxumalo said he believes in the capability of the power utility to improve generation.

"I am truly honoured to be asked to lead Eskom Generation at this critical time. I literally grew up at Eskom. I strongly believe that Eskom has the technical and managerial capability to turn things around.

"The majority of Eskom employees are passionate about their work and company. I know that I can count on the support of my colleagues in Exco and the new Eskom board to make this a reality," he said.