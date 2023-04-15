Morocco: Council of Government Informed About Statute of Oic Labour Centre

Rabat — The Council of Government, convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, was informed of the Statute of the Labour Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), adopted by the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC at its 43rd session held on 18 and 19 October 2016 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as well as of the draft law No. 14.23 approving this Statute.

The two texts were presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing held after the Council's meeting.

The main missions of the OIC Labour Centre are to strengthen sustainable social development efforts, promote human capital, foster the exchange of experiences and expertise among Member States in the areas of employment, migrant labour and social protection, and support efforts to combat poverty and unemployment, he said.