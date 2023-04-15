Morocco: 9th Edition of Mohammed Vi Prize for Moroccan Decorative Art On Paper

13 April 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced that the period of submission of applications for the 9th edition of the Mohammed VI Prize for Moroccan decorative art on paper will run until August 11.

This annual award is an opportunity to pay tribute to the best Moroccan decorative artists and to those who have devoted themselves to the service of this art and have contributed to its promotion, said a statement by the Ministry.

Two prizes are awarded, namely the Mohammed VI prize for excellence (MAD 50,000) and the honorary Mohammed VI prize (50,000DH) which will be granted by the national commission to a renowned Moroccan decorator known for his/her contribution to the promotion, preservation and development of Moroccan decorative art on paper, said the same source.

The application form and the guide reference of the award can be withdrawn from the delegations of the Ministry or downloaded from its electronic portal www.habous.gov.ma, it added.

This award, held in accordance with the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, is based on the principle of respect for the specificities of Moroccan decorative art and supports the need to preserve this heritage, said the statement.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.