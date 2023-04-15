Morocco: Vat - Adoption of Draft Decree By Council of Government

13 April 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Council of Government approved, Thursday, the draft decree No. 2.23.335 amending and supplementing decree No. 2.06.574 of 10 Dou Al Hijja 1427 (December 31, 2006), on the application of the value added tax (VAT) provided for in Chapter III of the General Tax Code (CGI).

This project aims to amend and supplement Article 16 bis of decree No. 2.06.574 on the application of VAT, to simplify and clarify the procedures for exemption from VAT on the purchase of agricultural products and materials set out in Articles 5 ° I-92 and 15 °-123 of the CGI, said Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas at a press briefing after the Council of Government's meeting.

This draft decree specifies that domestic sales of products and equipment dedicated exclusively to agricultural purposes, which are exempt from VAT, in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 ° I-92 of the CGI, do not require the completion of any step, concluded Baitas.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.