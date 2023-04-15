Morocco: Almost 3 Million Tourists Visited Morocco in 2023's First 3 Months

13 April 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco welcomed 2.9 million tourists in the first three months of 2023, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of the reference year 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy.

"Tourism in Morocco continues its ascent to unprecedented levels, as evidenced by the exceptional figures recorded at the end of March 2023," the ministry stressed in a statement.

Several major outbound markets are the bearers of this growth, in particular the Spanish, British, Italian and North American markets, which are recording growth of 45%, 28%, 9% and 5% respectively, according to the same source.

The Ministry has also assured that by 2023, the efforts made in terms of marketing and air connectivity will be reinforced.

In fact, and according to the 2023-2026 roadmap, 2023 will be a record year in terms of flight schedules, with the opening of 35 new routes this summer serving 8 Moroccan airports, which should allow for a good summer season, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.