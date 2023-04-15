Morocco: British Parliamentary Delegation Learns About Development Dynamics in Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Region

Dakhla — The members of a British parliamentary delegation, on a working visit to Morocco, learned, Wednesday and Thursday, about the development dynamics in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region.

On this occasion, the members of this delegation, chaired by chairperson of the UK-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, Heather Wheeler, attended exhibitions and made field visits to learn more about the potential of the region and the infrastructure it has in various socio-economic sectors.

During a meeting with vice president of the Regional Council, Moulay Boutal Lembarki, the members of the delegation were informed of the various development projects underway in Dakhla as part of the new Development Model for the Southern Provinces launched by HM King Mohammed VI in 2015, as well as the role of this elected body in the management of local affairs.

Members of the delegation also attended a presentation by the director general of the Regional Investment Center of the region (CRI), Mounir Houari, in which he detailed the main productive sectors of the region which range from marine fishing to agriculture, through tourism and renewable energy.

The delegation held a meeting with the president of the Regional Commission of Human Rights of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, Maimouna Essayed, during which, the emphasis was placed on the action of this commission on the protection, promotion and enshrinement of the culture of human rights at the regional level.

The talks were an opportunity for the British delegation to learn about the major advances made in the region and development programs underway, in addition to the positive impact of the new port under construction that will make this region a hub for West Africa.

In a statement to the press, Wheeler said that "this visit provided an opportunity to learn about the progress being made in the region and the aspirations of local officials for its development".

Wheeler said she was also impressed by the level of development in the city of Dakhla and the quality of projects and infrastructure to improve the quality of life of the local population.

In this vein, she welcomed the royal vision to make Dakhla a true port platform, adding that the new port of Dakhla-Atlantic will have positive impacts on the social fabric of the city in particular and the region in general.