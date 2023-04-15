Angola: Capital Market Commission to Register More Companies

14 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Talatona — The Capital Market Commission (CMC) foresees the registration of four more brokerage firms and six distributors to operate in the Angolan market, announced Friday in Luanda the institution's director of the development office, Jucelina Paquete.

The official was speaking to the press at the end of a press conference to present the implementation process of the New Model for the Functioning of the Capital Market, which will take place until December 31st, 2023.

On the same path, the representative of the CMC supervision department, Óscar Américo, said that despite this forecast, the CMC continues to receive more processes for the registration of more brokerage and distribution companies.

According to him, currently two distributor companies and four brokerage companies are registered at the CMC.

With the coming into force of the New Model for the Functioning of the Capital Market, as from January 1, 2024, the Securities Brokerage and Distribution Companies registered at the CMC will begin to provide intermediation services and to develop investment activities in Securities and Derivatives Instruments, replacing banks.

Currently, in the Angolan Capital Market, to buy and sell these instruments, investors resort to intermediation agents such as Banking Financial Institutions, Brokerage Firms and Securities Distributors.

The Capital Market is a segment of the financial system, where Securities and Derivatives are traded.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.