Angola: Capital Market Commission to Register More Companies

Talatona — The Capital Market Commission (CMC) foresees the registration of four more brokerage firms and six distributors to operate in the Angolan market, announced Friday in Luanda the institution's director of the development office, Jucelina Paquete.

The official was speaking to the press at the end of a press conference to present the implementation process of the New Model for the Functioning of the Capital Market, which will take place until December 31st, 2023.

On the same path, the representative of the CMC supervision department, Óscar Américo, said that despite this forecast, the CMC continues to receive more processes for the registration of more brokerage and distribution companies.

According to him, currently two distributor companies and four brokerage companies are registered at the CMC.

With the coming into force of the New Model for the Functioning of the Capital Market, as from January 1, 2024, the Securities Brokerage and Distribution Companies registered at the CMC will begin to provide intermediation services and to develop investment activities in Securities and Derivatives Instruments, replacing banks.

Currently, in the Angolan Capital Market, to buy and sell these instruments, investors resort to intermediation agents such as Banking Financial Institutions, Brokerage Firms and Securities Distributors.

The Capital Market is a segment of the financial system, where Securities and Derivatives are traded.