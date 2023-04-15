Egypt Welcomes Prisoner Swap in Yemen

Egypt has lauded the prisoner swap that started between the Yemeni government and Houthi militias under the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday 15/04/2023 that the swap is an important and positive step to renew truce in Yemen and support efforts to reach a political settlement for lasting peace.

Egypt fully backs efforts aiming to restore security and stability in Yemen and maintain the unity and territorial integrity in the Arab country, the note added.