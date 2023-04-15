Sudan: Several Killed As Army Battles Paramilitary in Khartoum

Fighting has broken out in Khartoum between the Sudanese army and the powerful RSF paramilitary group that claims to have taken control of the presidential palace and the international airport.

Clashes erupted on Saturday in Sudan's capital Khartoum between the country's military and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, in what appears to be an attempted coup.

The country's doctors' union said three civilians were killed and at least nine others wounded.

RSF said its units took control of the presidential palace and Khartoum's international airport, along with another airport and military base north of the capital.

The country's military, meanwhile, denied those claims, saying in a statement it had gained control over RSF leadership "without resistance" and had struck RSF bases, chasing after paramilitary units.

It was not initially possible to verify the contradictory statements by both sides.

Sudan's military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, overthrew long-term ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Eighteen months later, the military and the RSF staged a second coup, upending a transition to democracy.

The two agreed to jointly hold power, but tensions between the two military leaders have increased in recent months.

What else do we know?

The Sudanese army said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital.

The army accused the group of trying to take control of strategic locations in Khartoum, including the palace, but said claims that RSF had been successful were untrue.

Local media reported that military forces were blocking entrances to the palace and surrounding the state TV building.

A TV anchor briefly appeared to say there were clashes inside the building, with gunshots heard in the background, the Reuters news agency reported.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo told Al Jazeera later Saturday that his fighters would keep on fighting until "we capture all the army bases and the honorable members of the armed forces join us."

Planes reportedly damaged, flights canceled

Reports also suggested flights from Khartoum airports were suspended as a result of the violence, with many aircraft sent back.

Unverified videos on Twitter showed what was identified as RSF forces on the runway of the international airport.

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines said one of its Airbus aircraft "had an accident" before its scheduled departure to Riyadh on Saturday, without providing further details.

Saudia also said in a statement that its flights to and from Sudan had been suspended until further notice.

Another plane appeared to have caught fire in the attack, the Associated Press reported.

Eyewitnesses reported shooting in other Sudanese cities.

Calls to end the fighting

The US embassy in Khartoum said it ordered its staff as well as American citizens in the country to "shelter in place."

The UK embassy also issued a similar call, saying it was closely monitoring the situation.

US Ambassador John Godfrey said he was woken up "to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting."

"Escalation of tensions within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous," Godfrey said, calling on senior military leaders to cease fighting.

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell called on all forces involved to stop the violence immediately and said in a tweet that all EU staff in the country were safe and accounted for.

Russia's embassy in Khartoum also expressed its concern due to the "escalation of violence" and called on the fighting parties to cease fire.

Regional players including Egypt and Saudi Arabia also called for calm and expressed concern.

Why have tensions flared recently?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The crisis between the military and the RSF escalated after both forces failed to reach an agreement over restructuring the military, seen as a prerequisite before forming a new civilian government.

The agreement is vital to allow elections that would bring the country back on a civilian track after years of turmoil.

A top army general accused the RSF on Thursday of deploying forces across the country without the army's consent, warning of potential clashes in a rare televised speech.

The paramilitary force, which had deployed troops near the northern town of Merowe, some 330 kilometers (186 miles) north of Khartoum, defended the presence of its forces.

The military later said in a statement it was in control of the RSF's Merowe base, adding that paramilitaries had fled.

The RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia, which al Bashir leaned on in his crackdown on the western Darfur region in the early 2000s.

The militia is accused of committing war crimes against Darfur's non-Arab rebels.

mm, rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)