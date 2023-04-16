Kenya: Government Is Keen On Restoring Lake Olbolosat, CS Soipan Tuya Assures

Nairobi — Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has assured that the Government was keen on restoring the degraded Lake Olbolosat ecosystem so as to save the retreating water body from complete ruin.

Hon Tuya observed that Olbolosat, the only lake in Central Kenya, was disappearing due to the adverse effects of the recent prolonged drought attributed to climate change.

She said Lake Olbolosat was an important source of water and livelihood for human and wildlife along the Ewaso Nyiro River basin that traverses Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Garissa Counties.

"This lake forms the headwaters for the Ewaso Nyiro River, which supports the livelihoods of communities, livestock and wildlife in the dry Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Garissa Counties and that is to show us the need for us to conserve this lake," the CS said.

The Cabinet Secretary spoke on Saturday at Olbolosat in Shamata where she joined Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, colleague Cabinet Secretaries and the entire political leadership of Nyandarua County for a tree planting exercise organised by the area Senator.

At the same time, Hon Soipan announced a Shs 5.5m grant from the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) for the restoration of Lake Olbolosat.

She said the money would be sub-granted to community based organizations for lake restoration activities including intensive growing of trees in its water catchment zones.

"We have a partnership with FAO on the conservation of Lake Olbolosat. They're providing Shs 5.5 million for lake restoration," Hon Soipan announced.

In his address, Hon Gachagua called for concerted efforts by environmentalists to restore Kenya's fragile and degraded ecosystems including Lake Olbolosat.

DP Gachagua said the 15 billion trees by 2023 campaign was Government's response to climate change, which he blamed for the prolonged drought, and urged Kenyans to take advantage of ongoing long rains to plant trees.

Hon Tuya was accompanied to the tree planting exercise by Forestry PS Ephantus Kimotho among other senior officials of the Ministry.