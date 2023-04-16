Egypt: PM Meets With Petroleum Minister

15 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli met Saturday 15/04/2023 with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tariq Al-Mulla to review projects implemented by the ministry.

The ministry implements many essential projects with high added value in the petrochemical industry with the goal of delivering the products and raw materials required for local market usage and substituting imports of these items to serve the national economy, the minister said.

Refining and petrochemical projects, as well as oil sector infrastructure, are critical to supporting goals to secure and stabilize the supply of oil products to the domestic market, as well as helping Egypt's aspirations to become a regional hub for oil and gas commerce, he added.

