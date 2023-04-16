Kenya: IG Koome Says Won't Be Intimidated By Azimio ICC Threats

Nairobi — Inspector General Of Police Japhet Kome says his will not be intimidated by threats by opposition leaders to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for brutalising protesters.

Koome said he will continue discharging his mandate and will not be cowed by such theats.

"I am telling you and all my officers in the National Police Service that I will not be intimidated by the letter [to ICC by the Opposition]," he said, and directed officers to "continue serving the Kenyan people and foreign visitors without fear."

The Opposition has already written to the ICC prosecutor calling for an investigation on Koome, accusing him of brutalising protesters during last month's demonstrations called by Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"I am doing my job and those threats won't make me slow down in my work or fear," Koome told reporters Sunday during a press conference at his Kamulu home in the outskirts of the capital Nairobi.

But even as he spoke, Odinga was set to hold a major political rally at the Kamukunji grounds where he was expected to call for fresh street demonstrations.

Odinga called off demonstrations last month after President William Ruto called for a truce so as to have the Opposition concerns, which include the reconstitution of the electoral commission handled through parliament.

Just last week, Opposition leaders, among them Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka accused the police of shooting directly into Odinga's vehicle as they quelled protests, describing it as an attempt on his life.