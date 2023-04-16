Egypt Clinch Gold, Bronze Medals of Modern Pentathlon World Cup

Pixabay
Athletics field.
15 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mohanad Shaban claimed the title, while Ahmed El Gendy won the bronze medal of the UIPM 2023 Pentathlon World Cup.

The tournament is hosted by Ankara from April 11 to 16.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.