South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns Former Free State Premier Marshoff

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the nation, expressed his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of former Free State Premier Beatrice Marshoff, who passed away on Saturday at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital at the age of 66.

Ms. Marshoff served as a member of parliament for the African National Congress from 1994 to 1999.

In June 2001, she was deployed to the role of Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Social Development in the Free State, a position she held until her ascendency to the position of Premier for the province.

In 2009, she resigned from active politics and returned to her nursing profession.

In paying his tribute to Former Premier Marshoff, President Ramaphosa said, "Beatrice Marshoff was the embodiment of selfless and true servant leadership. She embraced her leadership roles with vigor, taking on the joys and hardships of leadership with equal measure.

"Marshoff was relentless in her stance against corruption, maladministration and abuse of public office. She was never afraid of taking unpopular decisions even within her own party and against so called popular individuals. Being unencumbered by the trappings and privilege of political office, she returned to her nursing profession - an act that personified her true humility and dedication to serving our people".