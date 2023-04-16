South Africa: Minister Mondli Gungubele On Placement of South African Post Office On Provisional Liquidation

16 April 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The provisional liquidation of the South African Post Office has been met with serious concern by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon Mondli Gungubele. In response, he has requested that the Board and Management of SAPO provide him with a detailed account of the circumstances that led to this development, the steps taken by the Board to address the issue, and the measures that SAPO intends to implement to resolve the situation promptly.

Minister Gungubele emphasized the importance of SAPO as a crucial government service platform which caters to millions of citizens and cannot afford to cease its operations. The Department and SAPO must work diligently to ensure that the Post Office transforms into an independent and profitable business entity for the benefit of the country's citizens. The minister assures the public that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure continuous provision of social services, timely grant payments, efficient workforce, and harmonious negotiations with SAPO's creditors towards favourable outcomes.

The Minister requested that the SAPO Board Chair and GCEO proide a detailed briefing on all litigations and debts currently facing the organization. Following a thorough study of this information, the Minister plans to engage the appropriate structures and ultimately provide feedback.

