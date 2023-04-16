Rwanda's Wonderkid Dorian Nyamushara Joins Zulte Waregem

Rwandan</A> Fast — rising football prodigy Dorian Nyamushara Ugi has signed for Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Zulte Waregem on an undisclosed contract.

Nyamushara, 15, joined Zulte from the academy of fellow Belgian topflight league side Gent where he spent just one season and was among the best players in their youth system.

On October 5, 2021, at just 13 years of age, he netted a goal of the season contender against Genk which received great reviews around Belgium.

The budding striker was born to Rwandan parents in Belgium and he is yet to be capped internationally at any youth level.

Nyamushara is among the most highly-rated players in his age group in Belgium and he has been tipped for a bright future.

He started his career with the Under 9 of Provincial League club TK Meldert during the 2017/2018 season.